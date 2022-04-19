Researchers in Japan develop chopsticks that artificially create the taste of salt

Researchers in Japan have developed chopsticks that artificially create the taste of salt to reduce sodium levels in a person’s food intake.

Touted to be one of a kind, the chopsticks enhance the taste of food by using electrical stimulation and a mini-computer worn on the person’s wristband.

Co-developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita and beverage maker Kirin Holdings, the device uses a weak electrical current to transmit sodium ions from food to the mouth of the eater through the chopsticks.

“As a result, the salty taste enhances 1.5 times,” Mr Miyashita told Reuters.

The developers said they are expecting the refined prototype to be released into the consumer market by the next year, which might have particular relevance in Japan, where the traditional diet favours salty umami tastes.

According to reports, the average Japanese adult consumes about 10g of salt per day, double the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation. The Japanese health ministry has proposed reducing daily salt consumption to a maximum of 7.5g for men and 6.5g for women.

Excess sodium intake is often related to increased incidence of high blood pressure and other ailments.

“To prevent these diseases, we need to reduce the amount of salt we take,” said Kirin researcher Ai Sato. “If we try to avoid taking less salt in a conventional way, we would need to endure the pain of cutting our favourite food from our diet, or endure eating bland food,” the researcher added.

Japanese researchers in 2016 reportedly created an electric fork that enhanced the flavours of both salty and sour.

Mr Miyashita and his lab are known for exploring different ways to engage technology in the stimulation of human sensory experiences. In 2021, he developed a lickable TV screen that can imitate various food flavours.

”The goal is to make it possible for people to have the experience of something like eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home,” he said.

