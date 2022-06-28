Rescuers search Ukrainian shopping centre for survivors after Russian missile strike

Rescue teams continued to work overnight in an attempt to find survivors after Russian shelling destroyed a shopping centre in Kremenchuk on Monday (27 June).

Harrowing footage from the scene shows firefighters and other officials clearing and drilling through the rubble.

At least 18 people were killed in the airstrike and dozens more were injured.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, described the toll of the attack as “unimaginable” and cited reports that more than 1,000 people were inside the mall.

