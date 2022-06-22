Rescue helicopter lands in Afghanistan after 6.1 magnitude earthquake

At least 280 people have died after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Patika province in Afghanistan on Wednesday morning (22 June), authorities have said.

The state-run news agency Bakhtar said that rescue workers arrived by helicopter to provide aid.

The news agency’s director general Abdul Wahid Rayan said that at least 90 houses have been destroyed and people are believed to be trapped underneath rubble.

Tremors from the earthquake were felt in other areas of Afghanistan as well as Pakistan and India.

