Rescue dog receives ‘animal OBE’ for outstanding service

A dog is set to receive a very special award of “animal OBE” following over a decade of service for the Mountain Rescue.

Skye the Border Collie is now retired from her services for the company, and is believed to have been the oldest ever working dog in the UK.

The pooch has carried out an incredible 200 searches during her 11 years of working in the Lake District area.

Skye finished her service back in 2020, at the age of 14, and is now 16 years old.

