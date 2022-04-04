Republicans ask Elon Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter account after Tesla founder becomes largest shareholder

Republicans are asking Elon Musk to reinstate former President Donald Trump’sTwitter account after the Tesla founder became the majority shareholder in the social media platform.

“Will the new majority shareholder return freedom of speech to Twitter?” Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene asked. “It will require courage bc the regime is heavily investing in a certain industry and threats will undoubtedly come. Yet the freedom of speech restored will enable us all to defeat them.”

The price of Twitter shares soared 25 per cent after Mr Musk bought a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, becoming the largest shareholder.

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing published on Monday, Mr Musk owns 73,486,938 Twitter shares. Based on the company’s closing price on Friday, the stake is worth $2.89bn, CNBC reported.

Mr Musk, who has more than 80 million Twitter followers, made the purchase just weeks after slamming the company for not adhering to the principles of free speech.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship,” Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert tweeted. “Oh… and bring back Trump!”

Former President Donald Trump was banned from the platform following the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. He launched the new social media platform Truth Social earlier this year.

The former assistant secretary of public affairs at the Treasury Department during the Trump administration, Monica Crowley, tweeted: “Now that @elonmusk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, he should demand the end of political censorship, company-wide reform, and the reinstatement of President Trump.”

Errol Webber is a Republican congressional candidate in California. He wrote that Mr Musk “is now the largest shareholder of Twitter. Time to get this platform back to its former glory. Step one – bring back President Trump! Step two – give everyone who has been banned a second chance. Step three – end all forms of political and other censorship.”

Ned Ryun, a conservative activist, added: “Fascinating. Would be epic if Musk forced Twitter to let Trump back on, although to be honest, Trump might not want to. Would dilute his value and power with Truth Social.”

More follows…

