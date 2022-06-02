Republican pulls out firearms to oppose gun control during House hearing

Republican Florida Representative Greg Steube pulled out several guns as he took part in a debate on gun violence via Zoom.

The House Judiciary Committee was discussing a package of gun control measures following a series of mass shootings across the US.

The Florida lawmaker was taking part via videocall when he showed off his firearms while arguing against specific measures in the package that would institute limits on magazines.

“I hope to God that gun isn’t loaded,” Texas Democrat Sheila Lee said.

“I’m at my house. I can do whatever I want with my guns,” Mr Steube responded.

Twitter users mocked the Florida congressman for his stunt.

“Congressman melts down at the possibility of not having all the guns,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast tweeted.

“Committee hearings for Republicans are simply a competition among them to see who can say the most outrageous thing, or perform the dumbest stunt, because the winner earns a coveted prime time Fox hit,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski added.

Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) demonstrates assembling his handgun as he speaks remotely during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

“Greg Steube is a pathetic, scared, little man, and he’s walking around every day with a gun, always on the verge of being the next to shoot someone. This video is representative of so many problems, and he’s a f***ing congressman in an official hearing. We’re so f***ed up,” Twitter user John Elrod wrote.

“Imagine thinking the American people are so stupid and heartless they’ll believe that keeping gun violence the #1 cause of death for children and teens is easier than standardizing a magazine with [a] capacity for fewer bullets that fits guns that now use higher capacity magazines,” another account holder tweeted.

The office of congresswoman Katherine Clark wrote that “parents want to keep their kids safe at school. The GOP response to that? A competition to see who can be the most outrageous in opposition to common sense reforms. They’re out of touch and don’t belong in Congress”.

“Someone should tell Rep Steube that they make smaller magazines for pistols. He’s just looking like an idiot trying to mismatch magazines that clearly are not meant for the weapons he was showcasing. Gun makers make smaller mags for states that limit magazine size,” Jason Charter tweeted.

