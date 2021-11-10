Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has deleted from his Twitter account a bizarre video depicting him as an anime character battling a monster with the face of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The congressman from Arizona had shared the 92-second clip on Sunday, both on his personal as well as his official congressional accounts, triggering severe anger and outrage on social media. It was viewed tens of thousands of time before it was deleted.

The edited clip of Netflix anime Attack on Titan showed Mr Gosar as well as fellow right-wing lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert battling a towering, naked “Titan”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez is seen for a few seconds in the video, with her face superimposed over the monster’s. The three anime versions of Mr Gosar, Ms Greene and Ms Boebert are then seeing delivering a fatal strike to the back of the monster’s head as blood gushes out.

The video also shows the three congressmen fighting with president Joe Biden for a few seconds.

The tweet was captioned: ‘Any anime fans out there?’ It was taken down on Wednesday, two days after it was shared. Mr Gosar did not mention why and when he took the tweet down.

The Twitter URL for the anime video now reads: “Hmm…this page doesn’t exist. Try searching for something else.”

More follows

Source Link Republican Paul Gosar takes down AOC anime after massive backlash