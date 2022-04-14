Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from commission on presidential debates

The Republican National Committee voted unanimously to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, which governs the general election debates.

Source Link Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from commission on presidential debates