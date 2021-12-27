Republican election chief predicts party could win up to 70 House seats in midterms

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep Tom Emmer toldThe Hill he expects Republicans to win as many as 70 seats in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Minnesota Republican’s words come as President Joe Biden’s numbers have tumbled as the coronavirus pandemic rages, inflation is on the rise and many Americans disapproved of his exit from Afghanistan, during which 13 Americans died in a bomb attack at Kabul’s airport.

“I’ve been telling Democrats, especially Democrats in targeted seats, enjoy the holidays, and you got a decision to make: retire or lose next fall,” he said and added that “in this environment, no Democrat is safe.”

The declaration comes as 23 Democrats have announced their retirement from the House, including the chairmen of the House Budget Committee and Transportation Committee. Around this time in 2017, 25 House Republicans announced they would not seek re-election.

The president’s party usually loses seats in Congress in midterm elections as voters grow dissatisfied with the incumbent. Democrats only have a five-seat majority in the House at the moment after Republicans significantly shaved off their majority in 2020 election despite Mr Biden beating former president Donald Trump.

One of the more recent retirements came from Rep Stephanie Murphy of Florida, a moderate Democrat and once considered a rising star who is only 43 years old and who sits on the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

“I think understanding that people are pissed off and that that’s OK and that there’s an understanding of what those lives are like and a desire, and the goal is fixing those things and looking in touch with people, those are the things that Democrats can do tonally,” she said. “I think pointing to, ‘Hey, things are actually great’ just sounds totally tone deaf.”

Conversely, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney of New York said he is optimistic Democrats can hold the House.

“I think our chances are great. We just need to do good things and tell people about it,” he told The Hill, saying candidates should “run like the mayor.”

“I’ve been clear that we need to do a better job of messaging,” he said. “and I think you’ll see us do that.”

