Republican congresswoman calls Supreme Court’s Roe v Wade decision ‘victory for white life’

A Republican congresswoman has called the Supreme Court‘s decision to overturn Roe v Wade a “victory for white life” while praising former president Donald Trump for his role.

Mary Miller, a representative from Illinois, made the controversial comments at a “Save America” rally on Saturday (25 June) where she shared the stage with Mr Trump.

“President Trump, on behalf of all the Maga patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday,” Ms Miller said, to cheers from the audience.

