The FBI has arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday after conducting a raid at his home in Allendale. He was later charged with a misdemeanour for allegedly participating in the Capitol riot.

Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Detroit, confirmed to the Detroit Free Press that federal agents executed a search warrant at Mr Kelley’s home and later took him into custody.

Ms Schneider reportedly did not provide further details of the arrest.

Source Link Republican candidate for Michigan governor Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI for role in January 6 riot