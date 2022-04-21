Report into shooting on Rust set reveals ‘plain indifference to safety’

The production company behind the film Rust has been fined after a report into the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins found it had a “plain indifference to safety.”

The report concluded that “Rust Movie Productions, LLC management knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action.”

The company was issued with a $136,793 civil penalty, the maximum fine allowable by state law in New Mexico.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.