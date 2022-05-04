Remember Saif Ali Khan's 'Faiz & Ghalib' Interview? Actor Confesses Being On Medication: 'Not Mentally There'

With a string of successful movies in recent times, actor Saif Ali Khan has managed to win over the audience with his stellar performances and film choices. And in addition to his big-screen outings, the 51-year-old actor has also been pretty open to the idea of experimenting with digital platforms and emerged victorious with the phenomenal success of Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’ while Amazon Prime Video’s political-thriller series ‘Tandav’ ended up receiving mixed reviews.

While the Nawab of Pataudi has time and again proved his versatality on the silver screens, Saif’s candid interviews too have been quite entertaining. And in a recent interaction with Zoom, when he was quizzed about his viral ‘Faiz & Ghalib’ interview, Saif revealed that he wasn’t mentally there as he was on medication.

“I think I’m on medication in that. I’ve done so many interviews and I think I’ve been medicated on some of them. Not been completely mentally all there sometimes,” Saif said during the recent conversation. Watch the conversation here:

Meanwhile, talking about the throwback interview going viral in 2021 and Saif getting compared with Ananya Panday really grabbed a lot of attention. Check out the much-talked-about throwback Saif Ali Khan interview here, where he talks about his favourite poets Faiz and Ghalib and suddenly backtracks.

While Saif’s recent comments about the video have become the talk of the town, the maverick actor has been busy with his upcoming project ‘Vikram Vedha’ which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Saif also has Om Raut’s mythological drama ‘Adipurush’, hailed as one of most expensive Indian movies, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Cover Image: Instagram

