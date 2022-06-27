Relentless England ease to series whitewash over New Zealand

England powered past New Zealand at Headingley to complete a 3-0 series whitewash and cap the perfect start to the Test team’s new era under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

Jonny Bairstow’s aggressive approach was at the heart of England’s performance once again as he blasted a rapid 71 from 44 balls – to go with 80s by Ollie Pope and Joe Root – as the hosts shut down any faint hope of either a New Zealand win or a draw after a rain-delayed start to the final day’s play.

Bairstow, whose batting heroics were key to ensuring England won the second Test, picked up where he left off from Trent Bridge as he brought up his half century in 30 balls and then took England to victory, finishing it off with a six.

A 111-run partnership with Joe Root, who was 86 not out, took England to the target of 296 as they completed their first clean sweep of a home series in over a decade.

Rain delayed the start of play by 90 minutes but it then took just over an hour for England to canter to victory.

full report to follow…

