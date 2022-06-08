Rejuvenation awaits with CurrentBody’s new LED mask for your eyes only

No longer do we have to turn to professional aestheticians to get light therapy’s skin rejuvenating results, thanks to a wave of LED masks with salon-level results available for easy at-home use. Leading the way with this innovative beauty tech is CurrentBody, and their latest offering is all about the eyes.

The beauty device experts CurrentBody have their own award-winning Skin range for complexion renewing results – this includes the bestselling CurrentBody Skin LED facial device (£279). The original flexible mask for combating the appearance of visible signs of ageing loved by A-Listers and beauty editors alike.

Following on from its success, the LED experts have designed a new innovative mask and this time it’s just for the delicate eye area. Our peepers are one of the first to show visible signs of ageing: showing up in the forms of puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles and a loss of firmness. And for truly age-defying results a few slices of cucumber are not going to cut it, and if your eye cream isn’t either it may be time to turn to eye-reviving LED.

Putting focus on the eyes, the leaders in light therapy’s new eye mask depuffs swollen-looking eyes, brightens shadows and smooths fine lines, crow’s feet, elevenses and even brow furrows. A solution to all your eye concerns in one. Let us introduce you to the new CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector (£199).

How it works

(CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector)

The wearable LED Eye Perfector is supercharged with four wavelengths that are clinically proven to stimulate the natural processes in the body to rejuvenate the skin. Just like plants absorb light to grow, we absorb the light to improve the health of our skin – without any skin-damaging UV light.

It uses amber wavelengths, great for soothing and reducing swelling so you can say goodbye to puffy eye bags. Red and deep red wavelengths to boost collagen production, strengthening the skin. And infrared wavelengths to increase collagen density to plump fine lines, smooth wrinkles and firm the skin.

How to use

(CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector)

Simple, fast and painless to use. Simply dab the CurrentBody Skin Green Tea Eye Cream around the eye area (it comes with the LED Eye Perfector) and boosts the effectiveness of the treatment. Follow with the mask, by placing the comfortable-to-wear strap around the head. Power on and let the quick 3-minute treatment begin.

The Eye Perfector is hands-free and rechargeable, as it comes with a handy charging base. Making the device easy and convenient to slip into the daily routine, as there’s no get-in-the-way lead to contend with. Simply sit back relax and put your feet up or go about your daily tasks – the choice is yours.

The result

(CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector)

Use 6 times a week and the clinically proven tech will give you a more youthful eye area in as little as 8 weeks. Expect an eye-brightening effect so you can let your eyes come out of the shadows. Fine lines and wrinkles – whether it’s your crow’s feet or eleven lines – to look less prominent, and the under-eye to feel firm and plump.

And with better and better results with continuous use, it’s no wonder it’s already won abeauty award for Best Skin Innovation of 2022 from Cosmopolitan. Look alert, before the offer ends!

