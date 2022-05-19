Rejoice MCU Fans! We Will Finally Get To See Stan Lee In Future Marvel Projects Thanks To Their New Deal

The creator of iconic Marvel characters, Stan Lee, will continue to be a part of future Marvel projects, thanks to the studio’s new deal with Stan Lee Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has signed a 20-year agreement to license the likeness and name of the icon, who redefined cinema with his superhero characters. While the deal allows Marvel to use Stan Lee’s likeness and name in their upcoming projects (movies and shows), it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll use it, given the fact that the last Marvel movie to have a Stan Lee cameo was ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The report even suggested that POW! Entertainment, the production house co-founded by Lee (in 2001), which he later sued for forging his signature, has signed the deal with Genius Brands International which allows Marvel to continue using Stan Lee’s name and likeness in future movies and shows. “We are proud to be the stewards of the incredibly valuable rights to Stan Lee’s name, likeness, merchandise, and intellectual property brand. And, there is no better place than Marvel and Disney where Stan should be for his movies and theme park experiences,” said Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands in their press release.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ New Image Hints At ‘Moon Knight’ & ‘Black Panther’ Connection, And We Bet You Missed It

Lee, who helped Marvel build a universe with his comic characters, made several cameo appearances in Marvel outings over the years before passing away in 2018. Post which Marvel has been quite cautious about using Stan Lee’s likeness in their project due to various reasons. But with the new deal allows Marvel to continue the tradition started by the icon.

Meanwhile, the only time Marvel Studios made a Stan Lee reference post his ‘Avengers: Endgame’ cameo was in 2021 when they dropped a trailer announcing their Phase 4 plans.

SEE ALSO: Farhan Akhtar’s MCU Debut With ‘Ms. Marvel’ Confirmed; Marvel Fans Are Hyped Already

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Rejoice MCU Fans! We Will Finally Get To See Stan Lee In Future Marvel Projects Thanks To Their New Deal