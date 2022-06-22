Regé-Jean Page has addressed reports that he could be set to return to Bridgerton for its forthcoming third season.

Page got his breakthrough in the first season of Netflix’s hit period drama, but was written out for the second after choosing to pursue other projects.

However, the actor was recently pictured alongside former co-star Jonathan Bailey in Milan, prompting speculation that a return to the series was in the offing.

On Instagram, Page shared a photo of the pair together, and directly referred to the reports of a comeback.

However, it may not be the news that Bridgerton fans were hoping to hear.

“The boys are back in town,” he wrote. “(No, I’m not going back to the show btw – the papers made that one up.)

“But we had the best, and most stylish, catch up I’ve had in a while over some truly excellent Italian coffee and sunshine.”

While that seems to put to bed speculation over a return to Bridgerton, Page is still being widely discussed as a contender to be the next James Bond.

Some bookmakers have listed Page as the favourite to take over the role of the popular superspy following Daniel Craig’s departure in No Time to Die.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Regé-Jean Page addresses reports of Bridgerton season three return