The Football Association has suspended referee assessor Michael Ewen over two incidents of racist abuse.

A disciplinary panel found against Ewen after hearing evidence from two referees and a referees’ coach, according to the Mirror.

Ewen, 70, is alleged to have been heard talking about his upcoming heart surgery before a match in December 2019 “proudly stating how he would refuse black doctors to be involved in the operation process, going on to say he wouldn’t let them f*****g touch me”.

Ewen denied this, arguing his operation was carried out by a Chinese and Indian surgeon.

He also denied that in February 2018, he responded to be given the email address of an assistant referee, Bo Wang: “What number on the Chinese menu is that?”

The three-person panel found unanimously against Ewen and suspended him for 16 weeks from football-related activity, with an order to undertake an education programme.

The ban was reduced from 20 weeks before of his 50 years’ service to football.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Referees assessor Michael Ewen banned for 16 weeks for using racist language