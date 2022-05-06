Rediscovered portrait of the Queen unveiled for platinum jubilee

A new portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

The photograph is a relaxed test shot taken by Rob Munday during a session in 2004. It was in Munday’s archives for almost 19 years before he rediscovered it in the summer of 2021.

The Queen is seen slightly smirking in the photograph, a reaction Munday said was towards a funny remark made by her aide Angela Kelly.

