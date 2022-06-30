Reddit User Had Leaked Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor's Pregnancy News 2 Months Back, Was Banned From Website

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy broke the internet this week and has been one of the most talked about things in the media. The couple has been receiving congratulatory messages and wishes from the entire industry and their fans but have also become a centre of insensitive memes. With their life always up for grabs by media and fans, it is very difficult for actors to keep such pregnancy news underwraps.

And as usual, the news about Alia’s pregnancy was revealed on Reddit two months back, but the moderators of the thread promptly took action and she was banned and the post too deleted, because they deemed it to be fake.

A user on Reddit leaked the news about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s pregnancy two months before the official announcement. The user claimed that the gossip had been passed on to her by one of Alia’s makeup artist who was also her friend. On the BollyBlindsNGossip thread back in April, user newbee_forfun had said, “Apparently Ms. Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/make-up artist.”

Several users claimed that the news was fake and some pointed that why the make-up artist decided to share such personal information with her. The user’s account was banned, but it has now been restored.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram on Monday morning and shared a picture of her and Ranbir looking at an ultrasound image and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon,” with an infinity symbol and heart emoticons. Take a look at the post here.

