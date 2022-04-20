Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith, is returning for a fifth season.

The first episode, released at 5pm BST on 20 April, will be the first instalment of the show since the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

During the televised Oscars ceremony, Pinkett Smith’s husband Will Smith slapped and swore at presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife’s baldness. Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy and was banned from all Academy events for 10 years.

Who is on the lineup for the new season of Red Table Talk?

While some had speculated that Smith could be set to make another appearance on the talk show, having discussed his private life on the series previously, his name was not among those announced for the forthcoming series.

Musician and actor Janelle Monáe is confirmed to feature, as is Oscar-winning LA Confidential star Kim Basinger, along with her daughter Ireland Baldwin.

The parents of Cheslie Kryst, the Miss USA star who died by suicide earlier this year, will also be interviewed on the series, as will Ayleen Charlotte, one of the victims of the “Tinder Swindler”.

Red Table Talk is available to stream on Facebook Watch.

Source Link Red Table Talk: Lineup revealed for Jada Pinkett Smith’s first series after Oscars incident