Red pandas, tigers and hippos receive Covid vaccines in adorable footage

Toronto Zoo has shared adorable footage showing the process of vaccinating its animals.

In the video, animals such as bears, red pandas, hippos and tigers received Covid-19 vaccines, with many of them willingly presenting a part of their body in order to help the vaccination process.

The zoo says that this way, the vaccination process is voluntary, and the animals learn to do this as part of training exercises with their keepers.

