Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds says blockbuster had Netflix’s biggest ever opening day for a film

Ryan Reynolds has revealed that the newly released blockbuster Red Noticebroke Netflix’s record for most views on the day of release.

The film, which debuted on the streaming service on Friday (12 November), stars Reynolds, alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Writing on Twitter, Reynolds said: “WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team!

“Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version),” he joked, alluding to Taylor Swift’s album Red (Taylor’s Version), also released last week.

Red Notice focuses on an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.

With a reported budget of $200m (£145), the film is thought to be Netflix’s most expensive ever.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “It’s a mystery where most of that money ended up – it’s certainly not on screen.

“Nothing about writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber’s story makes a lick of sense […] All of this could be easily forgiven if the chemistry between these three leads sparkled and crackled like we’ve been promised. But it doesn’t.”

Red Notice is available to stream on Netflix now.

