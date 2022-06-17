Red-hot England sizzle and post new world record score as Jos Buttler hits 162

England have shattered the world record one-day international score with a total of 498 off 50 overs against the Netherlands.

Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler all hit centuries in a brutal display of batting in the opening game of the three-match series in Amstelveen.

Salt started proceedings with a maiden international hundred from the top of the order before eventually falling for 122.

Malan added a first ODI ton of his career with 125 – becoming only the third English batter to reach three figures in all three formats of the game – before Buttler bludgeoned a stunning unbeaten 162 off just 70 deliveries including 14 sixes.

Liam Livingstone also added a brutal 66, including 32 off a single over, bringing up his half-century off just 17 balls – the quickest ever by an Englishman and just one shy of AB de Villiers’ world record.

England now hold the top three one-day scores in history with this score following 481 and 44, both against Australia, in 2018 and 2016 respectively.

The total is also a record for all List A cricket – beating Surrey’s 496 for four against Gloucestershire in 2007.

