Red Hot Chili Peppers pay touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have paid touching tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Thursday (31 March), as the legendary rock band was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, each member took a moment to share a few words.

Chad Smith, the group’s drummer, used his time not only to thank their fans for supporting them throughout the years but also to celebrate Hawkins, who died on 25 March, aged 50.

“I have to give a shout out to my brother Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we will all miss so much,” he said at the Los Angeles event.

“He would laugh and make a nice smart a** comment about this whole thing, and I love him,” Smith joked.

Smith’s tribute joins a slew of other celebrities who have also paid homage to Hawkins, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher.

Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters embarked on a joint American tour together in 1999, which began a prank war that later became a friendly rivalry.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Sandy Kim)

During the Walk of Fame ceremony, guitarist John Frusciante, who rejoined Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2019, reunited with members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and Smith, to receive the honour.

Red Hot Chili Peppers new album Unlimited Love, was released today (April 1).

