Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea says his daughter once used his Grammy as a shovel

Flea, of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, revealed his daughter once used his Grammy trophy as a garden shovel.

After the Grammy Awards on 3 April, the bass player reminisced about the time his daughter Clara Balzary, who was then five years old, repurposed the iconic award.

“You know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it? My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden,” Flea told LA radio station KROQ.

“It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter,” he added.

Flea won his first Grammy in 1993 for Best Hard Rock Performance for the Chili Peppers’ single “Give It Away”.

And while he says “Grammys are awesome” and is “grateful to win”, he admitted that he’s “just not really an awards guy”.

On 1 April, the rock band were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the same day they released their 12th album Unlimited Love.

Currently, the album is on track to top the weekly UK charts.

In which case, it will mark the fifth Red Hot Chili Peppers’ UK Number One album – the first since 2011 album I’m With You.

Read The Independent’s album review here.

