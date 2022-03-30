Red Bull have created a ‘difficult, prima donna’ car, says Helmut Marko

Long-time Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has described the team’s car for the 2022 Formula 1 season as a “prima donna”, and believes that rivals Ferrari have the more complete design.

Max Verstappen claimed his first victory as defending F1 world champion at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez failed to finish the Bahrain Grand Prix that kicked off the new season.

An offseason overhaul of aerodynamic regulations forced manufacturers to make significant design tweaks, with Mercedes so far struggling for straight-line speed and Red Bull enduring some difficulties.

That has led a resurgent Ferrari to set the early-season pace, claiming a one-two at the Sakhir circuit and then following it up by filling out the podium behind Verstappen in Jeddah.

Marko, the head of driver development at Red Bull, agrees that the Italians have the more stable performing car – but thinks that the RB18 has the top-end potential for success if Verstappen and Perez can keep it under control.

“The advantage of Ferrari is they are fast straight away with every tyre and at every temperature,” Marko told Servus TV, according to Motorsport-total.com.

“That shows the car is more good-natured. We have perhaps the more difficult car – a prima donna. But if you can get it right, the potential is there.”

Verstappen snatched his maiden F1 crown from Lewis Hamilton with a last-lap overtake at a contentious season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Hamilton has been joined by a new teammate in fellow British driver George Russell for 2022, but particular problems with ‘porpoising’ mean Mercedes are yet to challenge for race victory and have been off the pace in qualifying.

Marko has refused to write the German outfit, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, off, and believes that they will improve, but thinks the early-season pecking order is set.

“Ferrari are ahead. Honda – or rather Red Bull Powertrains – are second. And Mercedes, unusually, only third,” Marko outlined.

“Ferrari have an advantage especially in electrical power and that’s where we hope Honda will follow suit.

“Chassis-wise, Mercedes have the most ‘bounce’. You can see that in the braking zone, how [Lewis] Hamilton’s head wobbles back and forth.

“But I also think it’s a question of time. If they can get rid of that, they can go to fine-tuning.”

The season continues in Melbourne, with race day at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday 10 April.

