Red Bull claim ‘real pressure’ forced Ferrari mistakes in Imola

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says they put “real pressure” on Ferrari which caused the team to make mistakes in Imola.

Carlos Sainz didn’t finish the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after crashing, while Charles Leclerc blew third place after trying to overtake Sergio Perez. Meanwhile Red Bull secured a one-two with Max Verstappen taking the win and Perez claiming P2.

When asked if Ferrari would beat Red Bull in a development race, Marko told Sky Sports: “I don’t think so.

“And what we saw was if we put real pressure on, they are making mistakes. You could see it… Leclerc spun in Friday twice, Sainz spun today, Leclerc again. But it’s a very sportive and friendly competition between Ferrari and us.”

Red Bull haven’t had the best season with Verstappen failing to finish two races due to issues with his car. Perez also had to retire in Bahrain. Marko believes if the defending champion crossed the line in those races he would be the one at the top of the driver standings.

“[Without his DNFs] he would be easily ahead,” added Marko. “But there are so many races coming the important thing is we know we have such a strong package so the championship will be very exciting.

“Hopefully it doesn’t go to the last race like last year!”

Ferrari’s Leclerc is still leading the driver standings but admitted it was greed which saw him finish sixth at the weekend.

He said: “P3 was the best I could do… we didn’t have the pace for much more and I was too greedy, and I paid the price for it and lost seven potential points compared to my third place.

“It is a shame. They are seven points that are valuable at the end of the championship for sure, and this shouldn’t happen again.”

