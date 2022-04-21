Red Bull chief makes admission about Max Verstappen’s suitability for 2022 cars

World champion Max Verstappen’s “aggressive driving style” is not suited to the new Formula One cars, according to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

The 24-year-old Dutchman suffered reliability failures in Bahrain and Australia, with the only race he has managed to finish so far this season coming in his victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

His inability to manage the car also means his teammate Sergio Perez is currently ahead of him in the drivers’ standings.

And Marko believes Verstappen’s problems stem from how he treats the car with his full-throttle style.

Speaking to F1 Insider, he said: “Perez is much closer to Max than was the case in 2021.

“The simplest explanation for this is the new cars with less downforce suit some drivers better and others less. [Ferrari’s Carlos] Sainz is an intelligent, very hard worker.

“In Australia, he was closer, but then he was unlucky with the red flag and later with the steering wheel. Perez is very happy with the set-up of the car.

“Max finds it even harder. He hasn’t found the right balance yet and, therefore, doesn’t have the fullest confidence in the car. His aggressive driving style doesn’t quite go together with the new cars.”

Verstappen currently sits sixth in the drivers’ standings and already has a 46-point deficit to make up to Ferrari’s runaway leader Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull will be hoping they can begin to bridge the gap to the Scuderia at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, with points also on offer on the Saturday through the first sprint race of 2022.

