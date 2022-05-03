Red Bull chief admits ‘silly’ move Max Verstappen did on Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull’s chief technical officer has admitted that Max Verstappen was “silly” in brake-checking Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Hamilton clashed on track on several occasions during a season long title rivalry that eventually fell in the Dutchman’s favour after a controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

A week prior to proceedings at the Yas Marina Circuit, however, Verstappen had lost out to Hamilton having been penalised for causing an incident in Jeddah.

Verstappen had been directed to give back his race position having overtaken Hamilton illegitamately, but in doing so braked suddenly, drawing contact from the Mercedes behind him.

Adrian Newey, who has been at Red Bull since 2006, has now admitted that Hamilton was probably correct in being angry about the incident, and that his driver had also been “a little naughty” at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix earlier in the season.

However Newey believes that Verstappen receives undue criticism of his driving style.

“What’s great about Max is you always know what the car is capable of because he always gets in it and wrings its neck,” said Newey of the 24-year-old to The Race.

“His feedback is good, he’s very aware of what the tyres are doing and how to manage them. I think his reputation for being wild is unfair.

“Probably what he did in Brazil last year was a bit naughty. Saudi was silly. I think he got frustrated with Lewis not overtaking him but he still shouldn’t have brake-tested him.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton and Verstappen, seeking a first F1 crown, duelled throughout a hard-fought 2021 season.

The pair also came together at the British Grand Prix in July of last year, with the Red Bull driver taken to hospital after a heavy collision with the barriers on the opening lap while contesting the race lead with his Mercedes rival.

The race stewards ruled that Hamilton – who went on to take victory – had been predominantly, but not fully, at fault for the crash, but Newey thinks that he was favourably looked upon, perhaps due to Verstappen’s reputation.

“Silverstone to me was a clear professional foul [by Hamilton],” Newey stated. “People seem to have a short memory.

“They brand an individual and it takes time for that to go. [Max Verstappen]’s very easy to work with, very open. You ask him to do things and he will always try.

“He’s aggressive, but I think generally he’s very fair. He’s got such talent, such drive.

“He’s still so young. He’s on a steep learning curve still, he’s just amazing. And the best thing about him is he’s just so easy to work with.

“There are no airs, no pretences, he just comes in and gets on with it. I love the guy, he’s amazing.”

