Recreate Kate Middleton’s royal blue ensemble with these affordable dupes

The Order of the Garter service saw members of the royal family gathering at St George’s Chapel on 13 June. Among the attendees was, of course, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The celebration is particularly poignant for the duchess because she made her debut appearance at the prestigious event in 2008.

For this occasion, though, Kate Middleton looked every bit as regal in a blue ensemble. And, true to form, she wore a coat dress believed to be designed by Alexander McQueen, which was tailored and featured long sleeves. The midi was styled with a colour-coordinating fascinator (£560, Juliettemillinery.co.uk), a clutch bag and matching heels.

The outfit in question provides the perfect inspiration if you’re searching for what to wear to a wedding or the races this summer.

But, should you not have a royal budget (us neither) to kit yourself out for the event, fear not because we’ve found the affordable dupes that serve up a very similar look.

(Finery London)

For a nod to Kate’s outfit but at a far more affordable price tag, you simply can’t go wrong with this midi dress. Featuring long sleeves and belt detailing that match the duchess’s own style, it looks as though the fitted silhouette will cinch you in at the waist perfectly. It’s a versatile design, too, that you can wear with trainers for an off-duty look, or with heels for a wedding, races or garden party ensemble.

(Jasper Conran)

Although this is a little darker than Kate’s midi, we still think it passes as a great dupe. It has a slightly more relaxed fit, making it a great pick for summer-wedding season but also everyday wear. The pockets are undeniably an added bonus.

As we know, Kate is partial to a shirt dress, and we think she’d love to wear this one from M&S, perhaps with her favourite £79 gold hoops as an accessory. Again, this one has tie-waist detailing and long sleeves, and is a very similar colour to the dress the duchess wore to the Order of the Garter service.

Kate’s fascinator (£560, Juliettemillinery.co.uk) comes with a royal price tag, but we think this one is a great alternative. What it lacks in flowers, it makes up for with a bow and feathers. It’s a headband design, and according to the brand, it meets the requirements for Royal Ascot.

Starcrossbeauty flower feather hat fascinator: £36.95, Etsy.com

If it’s the flowers on Kate’s fascinator that took your eye, you’ll be glad to see this design. It features artificial flowers and feathers, and you can customise the finish of the headband to your preference.

The shade of this fascinator is slightly darker than Kate’s, but still offers a great option for those looking to replicate the look on a budget. It’s adorned with a flower, mesh detailing and feathers.

