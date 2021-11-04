Police have recorded a record number of rape offences in England and Wales, official figures show.

Despite falls in overall crime levels in the year to June, driven by coronavirus restrictions, the Office for National Statistics said recorded sexual offences increased by 8 per cent.

“Rape accounted for 37 per cent of all sexual offences recorded by the police,” said a report published on Thursday.

“The number of rape offences in the year ending June 2021 was the highest ever recorded annual figure to date (61,158 offences).”

The ONS said the record was driven by a large increase between April and June, which saw 17,300 rape offences compared to a quarterly average of between 12,000 and 15,000.

A report said the change may reflect “a number of factors including the impact of high-profile cases and campaigns on victims’ willingness to report incidents”, rather than solely an increase in the number of rapes committed.

The rape and murder of Sarah Everard in March prompted a national debate over women’s safety, sexual violence and the response of police and prosecutors.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Record number of rapes reported to police in a year, crime figures show