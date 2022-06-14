Record flooding washes out roads and forces closure of Yellowstone National Park

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

A series of “unprecedented” rain storms caused a rare closure to all five entrances of Yellowstone National Park on Monday (13 June).

The severe weather caused mudslides, with multiple roads being rendered impassible, while a bridge was also destroyed.

Power is out in some parts of the popular natural park and it is unclear when the park could re-open.

Yellowstone is one of the most popular outdoor recreation spots in the US, receiving more than 800,000 visitors a year on average.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Record flooding washes out roads and forces closure of Yellowstone National Park