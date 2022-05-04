Record-breaking milanesa served to Argentine locals struggling with rising food prices

More than 20 cooks prepared one tonne of milanesa – a traditional Argentine delicacy consisting of fried breaded meat – to celebrate its national day outside the Luján Cathedral.

The dish was made in the napolitana style, with cheese, tomato and ham toppings, and was served to locals struggling with the rising cost of living.

Miriam Barrios, one of the people who waited for a portion, said eating it has become a rare opportunity for her because she chooses cheaper food instead.

A public notary later confirmed it set a national record for the largest milanesa ever made.

