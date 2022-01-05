An estimated 3.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week leading up to December 31, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

The figure is up from 2.3 million people in the week to December 23 and is the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

A staggering 1 in 15 people are estimated to have had coronavirus in the last week of 2021, according to the ONS. That was estimated to be around 1 in 20 in Wales, 1 in 25 in Northern Ireland and 1 in 20 in Scotland.

In London, which has seen the largest surge of infections in the country so far, 1 in 10 people were estimated to have had the virus over that time period.

Health minister Gillian Keegan said on Wednesday morning that around one million people were currently self isolating with Covid-19 but this could be an underestimate.

She said: “We don’t collect that data on a daily basis but it’s obvious if you look at the number of people who tested positive today – about 215,000, they’ll all be self isolating… it’s probably about a million people self isolating right now.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Record 3.7 million people had Covid in last week of 2021