A recall of Kinder Surprise eggs has been extended to include five more products, including Kinder Mini Eggs, over fears they may be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food Standards Agency has said.

It comes after it was revealed this week that 63 people in the UK, mostly young children, had become infected with the bacteria in an outbreak linked to popular Kinder Surprise eggs.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Recall of Kinder Surprise eggs extended to five more products over Salmonella fears