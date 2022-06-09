Rebel Wilson: Jodie Comer and Ariana DeBose among stars and fans to congratulate comedian on coming out post

Jodie Comer and Ariana DeBose are among the first stars to congratulate Rebel Wilson after the comedian and actor came out on Instagram, revealing a new relationship with her “Disney Princess”.
The Pitch Perfect star had previously confirmed that she was “happily” dating someone but refrained from mentioning who they were.
Now, in a new social media post on Thursday (9 June), Wilson has opened up about her new partner Ramona Agruma, posting a picture of the pair of them together with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”
While Agruma is tagged in the post, her account is private. However, her bio says she’s the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a Los Angeles-based clothing brand, in addition to being a brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery.
Wilson has received an outpouring of love and support in the post’s comments.
Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer wrote five heart emojis with the message: “So much love!”
“So happy for you both,” added Gilmore Girls actor Arielle Kebbel.
See the first reactions from stars and fans below.
In May, speaking on an episode of the U Up? dating podcast, hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson explained that she had met her new partner through a “mutual friend”.
“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” she said.
“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”
Wilson added that meeting a partner through a “trusted source” meant romance flourished quickly for the couple.
“I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source,” she said.
