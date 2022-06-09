Rebel Wilson comes out on Instagram, revealing her ‘Disney Princess’ partner

Rebel Wilson has come out on Instagram, revealing a new relationship with her “Disney Princess”.

The Pitch Perfect actor had previously confirmed that she was “happily” dating someone but refrained from mentioning who.

Now, in a new social media post on Thursday (9 June), Wilson has opened up about her new partner Ramona Arguma: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

In May, speaking on an episode of the U Up? dating podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson explained that she had met her new partner through a “mutual friend”.

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend set up,” she said.

“He’d known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,’ and then we did.”

Wilson added that meeting a partner through a “trusted source” meant romance flourished quickly for the couple.

“I think that escalates things quicker, [meeting someone] from a trusted source,” she said.

