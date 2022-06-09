Rebel Wilson announces relationship with a woman: Everything we know about Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has confirmed she is in a new relationship with a woman.

On 9 June, the Senior Year actress rang in Pride Month by posting on Instagram a smiling picture of herself alongside her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. She captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Wilson, 42, added a series of rainbow and heart emojis to her caption, with the hashtag “#loveislove”. The Pitch Perfect star also tagged her new girlfriend in the post.

Who is Ramona Agruma?

According to her Instagram bio, Agruma is an entrepreneur and brand ambassador living in Los Angeles. She is the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable clothing brand designing colourful loungewear. Agruma is also the brand ambassador for Bee Goddess Jewellery. Rebel Wilson was previously spotted wearing the luxury jewellery brand to Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscar After-Party.

In May, the Australian actress teased her new relationship in an interview with People, revealing that the two were set up “through a friend”.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she told the publication. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

Wilson added that finding her self-worth has impacted what she looks for in an “equal” partner, noting that it feels “different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

While appearing on an episode of the U Up? Podcast, Wilson also revealed that she had been “on and off on the Raya app” before meeting Agruma.

The Jojo Rabbit actor was most recently linked to Jacob Busch, heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune. In February 2021, Wilson shared a picture on Instagram in which she referred to herself as a “single girl” following media reports that the two had split after more than a year of dating.

Rebel Wilson has yet to publicly comment on her sexual identity. Meanwhile, friends and fans of Wilson have congratulated the comedian on her new relationship. Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer wrote, “So much love!” five heart emojis, while West Side Story actor Ariana DeBose commented, “YOU GO MAMA!!!”

