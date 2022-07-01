Police in Oklahoma are appealing for information on the “rebel scum” that stole a Star Wars Stormtrooper from the driveway of a home.
Sharing footage of the moment the man walks off with the full-size character, Tulsa Police Department filled their appeal with puns from the famous franchise.
“Rebel scum caught absconding with a Stormtrooper, do you know this man?” they asked.
“The Force will be strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court)”.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link ‘Rebel scum’ steals Star Wars Stormtrooper from driveway