Rebekah Vardy trial – live: Wayne Rooney to take to the witness stand on day six

Wayne Rooney is set to testify in day six of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney.
England’s top goalscorer has so far kept a low profile in the battle between the two footballer’s wives.
He has turned up to court to support his wife everyday but has not made any comment or gestures that might give away how he is feeling, opting to stare directly ahead of him each day as people give evidence.
Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooney publicly accused the later of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
Ms Rooney finished giving her evidence to the High Court yesterday. In the witness box, she condemned Ms Vardy’s messages about her – which called her a c*** – “just evil” and “uncalled for”.
Ms Rooney said that she has “hated every minute” of the legal proceedings and branded her “Wagatha Christie” moniker “ridiculous”.
Key moments from day five
Finishing her cross-examination on Monday morning, Ms Rooney said that she has "hated every minute" of the legal proceedings.
She branded her "Wagatha Christie" moniker "ridiculous" and said she didn't tell anyone about her sting operation
What time will trial start today?
The trial is expected to kick off at 10am. It is starting thirty minutes earlier than usual because the court wants to get through all the defence witnesses today.
If all the defence witnesses testify today then expert witnesses will be called.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, which is expected to see Wayne Rooney take to the witness stand today.
