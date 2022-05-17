Rebekah Vardy trial – live: Wayne Rooney to take to the stand with Jamie Vardy in court for first time

Rebekah Vardy’s husband Jamie has arrived at the high court in London as Wayne Rooney is expected to testify in the Wagatha Christie Case.

Today marks day six of Ms Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney, the wife of the former England international and Derby County manager.

Mr Rooney, England’s top goalscorer, has so far kept a low profile in the battle between the two footballer’s wives. Mr Vardy plays for Leicester City and has also represented the national side.

He has turned up to court to support his wife every day but has not made any comment or gestures that might give away how he is feeling, opting to stare directly ahead of him each day as people give evidence.

Ms Vardy, 39, is suing Ms Rooney, 35, for defamation after Ms Rooney publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.

Show latest update 1652778495 The Rooneys and The Vardys are now sat in court. Ms Rooney once again has her trusty Caroline Gardner leopard print notebook in front of her, with the words ‘wild and wonderful’ enscribed on the front. Jamie and Rebekah Vardy both have mini Highland Spring water bottles. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 10:08 1652777500 Jamie Vardy holds hands with his wife Rebekah as they arrive at the High Court Jamie Vardy has turned up to his wife Rebekah’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney. This is his first appearance in court on day six of the trial. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 09:51 1652777414 Recap: Rebekah Vardy’s friends ‘abused FA officer at Euros 2016′, court told Rebekah Vardy’s friends were allegedly abusive to staff during the 2016 Euros in a row over seating, a court has heard. Harpreet Robertson, an FA officer, said both Ms Vardy and her friends were not in allocated seats when they sat behind Coleen Rooney during an England match. Some of the party were in seats reserved for security staff and refused to move, resulting in an “altercation” that nearly left Ms Robertson in tears, according to her written witness statement. Read the full story by Zoe Tidman here: Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 09:50 1652777304 The Rooneys arrive at court Wayne and Coleen Rooney have arrived at the High Court, with Mr Rooney scheduled to testify today. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 09:48 1652776554 Recap: Rebekah Vardy ‘attacked herself’ in newspaper column to cover tracks, Ms Rooney claimed Coleen Rooney told a court yesterday she believes Rebekah Vardy would attack herself in an anonymous column about “Wags” in The Sun to cover her tracks. The 36-year-old said she believed the model was involved in the article in some way and would try and throw people off the scent. Ms Rooney took the witness stand on Monday for her libel trial against Ms Vardy, which centres on the latter being accused of leaking private information about Ms Rooney to the press. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel. Read a recap of Ms Rooney’s testimony from yesterday here: Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 09:35 1652775556 What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case? The saga began on 19 October 201 when Ms Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Ms Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain. Read the explainer here: Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 09:19 1652773116 Key moments from day five Finishing her cross-examination on Monday morning, Ms Rooney said that she has “hated every minute” of the legal proceedings. She branded her “Wagatha Christie” moniker “ridiculous” and said she didn’t tell anyone about her sting operation Read the full re-cap on day five here: Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 08:38 1652773043 What time will trial start today? The trial is expected to kick off at 10am. It is starting thirty minutes earlier than usual because the court wants to get through all the defence witnesses today. If all the defence witnesses testify today then expert witnesses will be called. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 08:37 1652772595 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the “Wagatha Christie” libel trial, which is expected to see Wayne Rooney take to the witness stand today. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 08:29

