Rebekah Vardy trial – live: Vardys leave court ‘over illness’ as Wayne Rooney testifies

Rebekah Vardy moved to tears in witness box during second day of evidence

Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie have left court early because “Mrs Vardy isn’t feeling very well”, her lawyer has said.

The Vardys did not return to the courtroom after a mid-afternoon break. Both sides’ lawyers are currently quizzing expert IT witnesses about how evidence in the trial, particularly Whatsapps between Ms Vardy and her agent, was recovered.

Earlier today, Wayne Rooney said he asked teammate Jamie Vardy to get his wife to “calm down” during Euro 2016 at the request of the England manager.

Mr Rooney said that then-national team boss Roy Hodgson and assistant Gary Neville wanted him to speak to the Leicester striker about the “distracting” media attention Rebekah Vardy was receiving during the tournament.

Giving evidence at the High Court libel trial brought against his wife, Coleen, Mr Rooney said that “[Mr Hodgson and Mr Neville] asked me to, as captain, would I be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife.”

“So I agreed to speak to Mr Vardy… to ask him to ask his wife to calm down… It was an awkward moment for me to speak to Jamie about his wife but I thought it was necessary having been asked by the England manager,” he added.

Ms Vardy’s legal team dispute that this conversation took place.

It is now expected both Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Rebekah Vardy, and David Sherborne, for Coleen Rooney, will give their closing speeches on Thursday. Mrs Justice Steyn is expected to give her decision in writing at a later date. Here are the highlights from day six: – Wayne Rooney told the High Court that he had an "awkward" conversation with Jamie Vardy to get his wife to "calm down" her media activities during Euro 2016 at the request of the England manager. – Mr Rooney said that Coleen has "become a different mother, a different wife" because of the stress of the libel trial. – England's top goalscorer said that he "didn't want to get involved" with his wife's social media sting, saying she is "an independent woman who does her own thing." – Coleen Rooney's fake Instagram stories, which she used to run her sting operation, were revealed at the High Court. – Wayne Rooney's cousin Claire said she was referred to as "chavvy" in a WhatsApp message exchange between Rebekah Vardy and her agent. – Splash news photographer said Ms Vardy knew all about leaks to the press, PR exec testified. – Rebekah Vardy and her husband Jamie left her High Court libel trial early on Tuesday. One of Ms Vardy's legal team told the court that they left early because "Mrs Vardy isn't feeling very well". – Defence witness Mr Matthew Blackband queried Ms Vardy's account that her computer crashed when she tried to upload her Whatsapp chats with her agent and that's why she lost key messages. "Based on the information that has been provided I would suggest that this is a manual deletion," he said. ICYMI: Coleen Rooney has become 'a different mother, a different wife' because of trial Wayne Rooney has said that his wife Coleen has "become a different mother, a different wife" because of the stress of the 'Wagatha Christie' libel trial. Speaking from the witness stand at the High Court on Tuesday, the former England captain and Derby County manager said they he and his wife "don't want to be in this court". Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 17 May 2022 17:46 Court rises The court has risen for the day. That concludes all the evidence in Rebekah Vardy's libel trail against Coleen Rooney. The trial will return on Thursday morning to hear closing arguments. That concludes all the evidence in Rebekah Vardy’s libel trail against Coleen Rooney. The trial will return on Thursday morning to hear closing arguments. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 16:58 1652802719 Voices: True to form, at the Wagatha Christie trial Wayne Rooney may have just decided the game Political sketch writer Tom Peck has delivered his verdict on day six of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial. He writes: “The witness box of Court 13 is far from the only box into which Wayne Rooney has made a well-timed late arrival, and the results were typically devastating. Manchester United and England’s record goal scorer was the penultimate witness in his wife’s defence, and though we can’t know yet, it’s quite possible he’s decided the game. At the latter stages of their careers, once-rampaging attackers like Rooney have to learn to play a little bit smarter. Their all action days are over. They can’t always track back. Instead they must conserve their energy, they must wait for the moment and then, wallop! They pounce. Which is exactly what Wayne Rooney did.” Read the full piece here: Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 16:51 1652801231 ‘I would suggest that this is a manual deletion’, expert on Ms Vardy’s messages Defence witness Mr Matthew Blackband has queried Ms Vardy’s account that her computer crashed when she tried to upload her Whatsapp chats with her agent and that’s why she lost key messages. “I’m putting to you that that’s possible,” Ms Vardy lawyer said. “I cannot see how that is possible,” Mr Blackband replied. “Based on the information that has been provided I would suggest that this is a manual deletion,” he said. Referring to the alleged computer crash, Mr Blackband told the court: “I cannot see how that would be an explanation as the download the data has already occurred, a zip file has been formed.” “I’ve not been able to identify a process that would cause that to happen. “There would have to be a corruption of the database, which would mean that Whatsapp would not work,” he continued. Holly Bancroft 17 May 2022 16:27

