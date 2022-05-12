Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model to retake stand on third day of Coleen Rooney trial

Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the witness stand as her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney continues.

It will be the third day in a row the 40-year-old will be cross-examined for the legal challenge, which centres on Ms Rooney accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press.

Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne Rooney, for libel.

The trial has so far seen Ms Vardy quizzed about messages with her agent discussing leaking – or potentially leaking – stories to the press. The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

It has also involved mentions of footballers Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” and Ms Rooney following Ms Vardy on Instagram.

Show latest update 1652340112 What happened yesterday? Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the stand today. When she was cross-examined yesterday, it included mentions of Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Coleen Rooney unfollowing her on Instagram. Holly Bancroft breaks down the key points from the second day of the trial: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 08:21 1652339963 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of “Wagatha Christie” trial as it enters its third day. Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 08:19

