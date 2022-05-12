Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model retakes stand on third day of Coleen Rooney trial

Rebekah Vardy has retaken the witness stand as her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney continues.

It is the third day in a row the 40-year-old will be cross-examined for the legal challenge, which centres on Ms Rooney accusing Ms Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her to the press.

Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney, who is married to former England star Wayne Rooney, for libel.

The trial has so far seen Ms Vardy quizzed about messages with her agent discussing leaking – or potentially leaking – stories to the press. The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

It has also involved mentions of footballers Danny Drinkwater and Riyad Mahrez, the “size of Peter Andre’s manhood” and Ms Rooney following Ms Vardy on Instagram.

The trial is expected to resume at 10.30am.

Show latest update 1652347571 Rebekah Vardy arrives at court Rebekah Vardy has arrived at the High Court to begin her third day of testifying in the witness box. Holly Bancroft 12 May 2022 10:26 1652347143 Coleen and Wayne Rooney arrive at the High Court Coleen and Wayne Rooney have arrived at the High Court for day three of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Ms Rooney. The couple stepped out of a black Mercedes van before walking in through the main entrance of the court past a dozen photographers. Ms Rooney, wearing a black dress, walked side-by-side with her husband, who was wearing a blue suit. Holly Bancroft 12 May 2022 10:19 1652346019 Main stories from second day of evidence Only half an hour left until the trial is expected to kick off again. Here is a quick look at some of the main stories from Rebekah Vardy’s evidence yesterday: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 10:00 1652345239 Vardy cries in dock on second day Rebekah Vardy was briefly moved to tears in the witness box yesterday as the High Court heard details of the abuse her family had faced. Tom Ambrose has more: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 09:47 1652343379 ‘It’s…… Rebekah Vardy’s account’ And here is the post – still on social media – that detailed the “sting” operation that earned Coleen Rooney the nickname “Wagatha Christie”: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 09:16 1652342419 2019: Rooney accuses Vardy of leaking stories about her to the press Before Rebekah Vardy retakes the witness stand today, here is a reminder of the story more than two years ago that kicked the whole thing off: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 09:00 1652341279 Key takeaways from first day And incase you missed it, Chiara Giordano runs through the key takeaways from the first day of the trial on Tuesday – including the surprise mention of Peter Andre: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 08:41 1652340112 What happened yesterday? Rebekah Vardy is set to retake the stand today. When she was cross-examined yesterday, it included mentions of Danny Drinkwater, Riyad Mahrez and Coleen Rooney unfollowing her on Instagram. Holly Bancroft breaks down the key points from the second day of the trial: Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 08:21 1652339963 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of “Wagatha Christie” trial as it enters its third day. Zoe Tidman 12 May 2022 08:19

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rebekah Vardy news – live: Model retakes stand on third day of Coleen Rooney trial