Rebekah Vardy news – live: Coleen Rooney to take witness stand in libel trial

Related: Rebekah Vardy moved to tears in witness box during second day of evidence

Coleen Rooney is expected to take the witness stand for the first time in the high-profile libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy.

The 36-year-old has so far been watching on with her husband, former England captail Wayne Rooney, as Ms Vardy has been quizzed about messages discussing leaking information to the press and her relationship with the media.

Ms Rooney is being sued by the wife of Premier League player Jamie Vardy for blaming her for passing information to the The Sun – which Ms Vardy denies.

She earned the nickname “Wagatha Christie” after detailing an elaborate scheme to work out where the leaks from Instagram were coming from.

Ms Vardy, who has given evidence at the High Court for three days in a row, has denied to the High Court leaking information to the The Sun was “standard practice”.

She also told the court on Thursday how she reacted when she first saw the “Wagatha Christie” post, texting her agent: “Wow that’s war.”

Ms Vardy is expected to have a short cross-examination by her own lawyer on Friday morning before Ms Rooney gives evidence.

Show latest update 1652424642 What happened on Thursday? Before proceedings kick off today, Holly Bancroft runs through the key points from the third day of the trial: Zoe Tidman 13 May 2022 07:50 1652423152 Good morning. We’re back for another day of coverage of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial, with Coleen Rooney expected to take the stand today. Zoe Tidman 13 May 2022 07:25 1652385929 We are pausing our live updates for the evening. Come back tomorrow for more live coverage. Katy Clifton 12 May 2022 21:05 1652385479 Timeline for rest of trial According to a draft timetable provided by Coleen Rooney‘s lawyers, Rebekah Vardy is due to finish giving her evidence on Thursday. Ms Rooney is then expected to give evidence all day on Friday and finish on Monday morning. Ms Rooney‘s witnesses – Joe McLoughlin, Paul Stretford, Ian Monk, Rachel Monk and Mark Whittle – are then due to give evidence on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, Wayne Rooney is due to give evidence, followed by Claire Rooney, Harpreet Robinson and Penny Adaarewa. Lawyers for both women are then expected to give their closing arguments on Wednesday. Tom Batchelor 12 May 2022 20:57 1652381879 All we know about Coleen Rooney’s lawyer who also represented Johnny Depp and the Trumps As the circus of the Wagatha Christie trial continues in London, much of media spotlight will be on Coleen Rooney’s lawyer David Sherbrone. With a reputation as a barrister the rich and famous turn to for legal assistance, his previous client list includes Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Among the other stars he has also represented are Donald and Melania Trump, Sheikh Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Harry Styles. Read the full report here: Tom Batchelor 12 May 2022 19:57 1652378279 ICYMI: Peter Andre speaks out about Rebekah Vardy ‘chipolata’ jibe Peter Andre has hit back at Rebekah Vardy’s comments in which she compared the “size of his manhood” to a “small chipolata”. The singer said he had been “the butt of all jokes” for 15 years after the remarks, which were made in a 2004 interview and have resurfaced in the high-profile libel trial between Ms Vardy and fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 12 May 2022 18:57 1652374645 Vardy ‘unable to disclose messages because they were deleted as she tried to export them’ Earlier in proceedings, the court heard that Ms Vardy claimed she was unable to disclose all the messages between her and Ms Watt because they were deleted as she tried to export them for disclosure. Mr Sherborne said: “You say that as a result of that process all of the messages on your phone, all the WhatsApp messages on your phone between you and Ms Watt, were deleted, were lost. “You know that your expert has described that as somewhat surprising and our expert indicates that someone has manually deleted them from the phone. “No-one has said to you that Ms Rooney‘s expert says that there is no possible explanation for how that happened in any other way than someone manually, a human, deleting those messages on the phone?” Tom Batchelor 12 May 2022 17:57 1652370442 Court rises for the day Rebekah Vardy’s cross-examination by Rooney’s lawyer has now come to an end and the court has risen for the day. She will have to go through a short cross-examination by her own lawyers tomorrow morning, before her rival Coleen Rooney gives evidence. Holly Bancroft 12 May 2022 16:47 1652369740 Lawyers asking about missing messages between Vardy and Watt Rooney’s lawyers are questioning Ms Vardy about nine months of missing messages between her and her agent. Ms Vardy has said that she exported her Whatsapp chat with her agent Caroline Watt on 15th October 2019, however the first available message in this chat is on the 25th July 2020. Mr Sherborne said: “You say the first available message between you and Ms Watt is the 25th July 2020. “What has happened to all of the messages between you and Caroline Watt that happened between the 15th October 2019 when you carried out the export and the 25th July, so that is a good nine months later, what has happened to all of those messages? Ms Vardy replied: “I can only imagine that I potentially switched phones during that period.” Mr Sherborne replied: “Do you understand that it is a little disappointing to not have an anwer to that question.” Ms Vardy added: “I can’t confirm or deny but I think I may have changed phones around that time.” Mr Sherborne is alleging that Ms Vardy deleted these messages five days after the defence sent a letter to Ms Vardy’s legal team. The letter reiterated Rooney’s side’s desire to resolve the libel claim without it reaching court. Evidence from Caroline Watt’s phone was not available to the court because she dropped it when “she was filming the coast line when on a boat trip in Scotland in August 2021 and was unable to retrieve it.” Holly Bancroft 12 May 2022 16:35 1652368857 Rooney’s lawyer is arguing that Vardy deleted evidence in advance of the trial Rooney’s lawyer Mr Sherborne is arguing that Ms Vardy “deliberately concealed evidence of the secret passing of information in relation to Mrs Rooney’s instagram account.” Ms Vardy exported the Whatsapp messages between her and her agent to provide as evidence. She denies she deleted any crucial evidence in advance of the trial. “You say that as a result of that process [the exporting] all of the messages on your phone, between you and Ms Watt were deleted, were lost.” Mr Sherborne said. “There are no messages left on your phone before the 15th October 2019 between you and Ms Watt.” “Your expert has described that as somewhat surprising. “You know that our expert says that this indicates that someone has manually deleted these from the phone. “Mrs Rooney’s expert says that there is no other way that that happened – other than a human manually deleting those messages on the phone.” Mr Sherborne alleged that Ms Vardy “made sure when you exported that we got no images, or audio, or video files.” Ms Vardy replied that the losing of evidence was “extremely unfortunate”. She said that the “audio or whatever they were would have been extremely helpful to me.” The court heard that the laptop that Ms Vardy used to export her Whatsapp messages has now been damaged and Ms Vardy no longer has it. The court heard Ms Vardy’s lawyers disclosed that Ms Vardy had “disposed of it because it has been damaged beyond repair.” Ms Vardy said: “It’s been broken for a long time. I don’t even have it anymore.” Holly Bancroft 12 May 2022 16:20

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Rebekah Vardy news – live: Coleen Rooney to take witness stand in libel trial