Rebekah Vardy moved to tears in witness box during second day of evidence

May 12, 2022

Rebekah Vardy cried in the witness box during the second day of evidence in her libel case against Coleen Rooney.

Ms Rooney is being sued for defamation after she claimed in a viral social media post that Ms Vardy was leaking information about her to The Sun newspaper from her private Instagram.

Ms Vardy became tearful at the start of a question from Ms Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne, regarding the abuse she and her family have received online.

