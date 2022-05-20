Rebekah Vardy – live: Model ‘accepts’ her agent could be source of leaks, lawyer says

Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press, her lawyer has said on the final day of the Wagatha Christie trial.

Hugh Tomlinson also said Coleen Rooney – who is being sued for blaming leaks from her Instagram on Ms Vardy’s account – should pay a “substantial award of damages” to his client for “very serious libel”.

Neither Ms Rooney nor her husband, former England captain Wayne Rooney, were at the High Court for the closing remarks on the last day, with Ms Rooney’s lawyer saying they were on a trip with their children.

David Sherborne also said Ms Rooney stood by her Wagatha Christie post “more than ever” at the end of the trial.

This 2019 social media post is at the heart of the trial. In it, Ms Rooney detailed a “sting” operation to try and work out how information from her private Instagram was getting into the hands of The Sun.

She blamed it on Ms Vardy’s account. Ms Vardy denies the allegations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel. Ms Justice Steyn has now retired to consider her judgement in the case.

Speaking about Ms Vardy, Mr Tomlinson said: “She does not know to this day what happened, she does not know where this information came from… It is possible, as she now accepts, that the source of the leak could well be Caroline Watt.” “Mrs Vardy has obviously made mistakes. One of the mistakes that she made.. is that she trusted someone she shouldn’t have trusted,” said Mr Tomlinson, referring to Ms Watt. Holly Bancroft 20 May 2022 09:44 1653028200 Wagatha Christie: The most important evidence in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney libel trial Although Ms Rooney only accused “Rebekah Vardy’s account” of being the source of the stories in her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, a judge has ruled that Ms Rooney has to prove that Ms Vardy had a direct hand in the leaking of information. “I believe that Mrs Vardy knew that this was happening, whether it was Mrs Vardy herself or it was someone she’s given permission to,” Ms Rooney told the High Court this week. Holly Bancroft reports: Emily Atkinson 20 May 2022 07:30 1653017400 Wagatha Christie timeline: How the Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy row unfolded After months of legal wrangling, the much anticipated “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel trial is set to begin. Tom Pilgrim looks back over the public row between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy over the past two and a half years: Emily Atkinson 20 May 2022 04:30 1653006600 Rebekah Vardy accepts agent could be source of leaks, lawyer says Rebekah Vardy accepts it is possible that her friend and former agent may have been the source of leaks at the centre of the High Court libel case she has brought against fellow footballer’s wife Colleen Rooney, her barrister has revealed. Hugh Tomlinson QC said Ms Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt occasionally “used the language of leaking”. In a social media post that quickly went viral in October 2019, Coleen Rooney said she had set up a “sting operation” to catch whoever was passing on stories about her to The Sun, and concluded the leaks came from “Rebekah Vardy’s account”. My colleague Jane Dalton has the details here: Emily Atkinson 20 May 2022 01:30 1652995800 Coleen Rooney-Rebekah Vardy timeline: What happened in the ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel case? The saga began on 19 October 201 when Ms Rooney took to Twitter to issue an astonishing attack on Ms Vardy, accusing her of betraying her confidence in pursuit of personal gain. Joe Sommerlad has more: Emily Atkinson 19 May 2022 22:30 1652988776 The final plot twist in Wagatha Christie? No one can possibly win Tom Peck, political sketch writer has been at the Vardy vs Rooney trial every day. Here he delivers his final verdict: “Turn down the sound in Court 13 and stare upon its cold stone walls; its towering leaded light windows; its ornate oak panelling and wrought iron chandeliers. Observe the grandiose men in their gowns and wigs and one sees a fully formed tableau of an entirely Dickensian world. At the end of cases that have borne every outward resemblance to this one, it would not have been uncommon to see an unfortunate man transported to Botany Bay for life for the theft of a loaf of bread. The grand oak clock high up on its walls has turned through 150 years or more. If it contained a photographic camera, the roll of film within would scarcely have recorded the change of actual centuries of human life. That the set of this mad drama has not been redressed since the days of the workhouse only makes the script more startling. The clipped tones of public school barristers have rung around this room forever. They have never before been called in to arbitrate over what amounts to very little more than a very high stakes Instagram bitchfest that’s somehow been allowed to run up a bill of three million quid or more.” Read the full piece here: Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 20:32 1652984936 The most important evidence in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney libel trial Although Ms Rooney only accused “Rebekah Vardy’s account” of being the source of the stories in her infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ reveal post, a judge has ruled that Ms Rooney has to prove that Ms Vardy had a direct hand in the leaking of information. “I believe that Mrs Vardy knew that this was happening, whether it was Mrs Vardy herself or it was someone she’s given permission to,” Ms Rooney told the High Court this week. The case – and whether it is won or lost by Ms Rooney – boils down to whether Ms Rooney’s lawyers can prove Ms Vardy knew about the leaks and instructed her agent, Caroline Watt, to feed information to The Sun. Here are the most crucial pieces of evidence from the trial: Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 19:28 1652981336 Cast of characters in the Rebekah Vardy vs Coleen Rooney trial Across seven days at Britain’s High Court, the personal lives of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney have been picked apart with eviscerating care by the country’s top libel lawyers. “The genie of confidentiality cannot be put back in the bottle once the defence has been filed,” Ms Rooney’s legal team warned ahead of trial, but Ms Vardy pressed ahead regardless – eager to prove that she did not leak Ms Rooney’s private information to The Sun. Like a tornado sucking in debris, the libel trial has enveloped more and more people daily. Pop star Peter Andre had the size of his manhood discussed in court, model Danielle Lloyd was referred to as a “b****”, and yet others – who had never had a day’s publicity before – found themselves supporting acts in the unfolding drama. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 18:28 1652978216 Day Seven: What happened on the last day of Rooney vs Vardy at the High Court? In the final day of Rebekah Vardy’s libel trial against Coleen Rooney, both sides lawyers did their best to fight their corner. Ms Rooney’s lawyer David Sherborne accused Ms Vardy of a “cover up” in which she hid “incriminating evidence”. Ms Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson QC pointed the finger at Ms Vardy’s agent Caroline Watt, saying she was “the obvious suspect” for story leaks. Here are the key moments from Day Seven: – Ms Vardy carried out ‘cover up’ to hide ‘incriminating evidence’, Ms Rooney’s lawyer argued. “There is only one conclusion that the court should reach and that is that Mrs Vardy deleted the Whatsapp chat and that she has lied on oath and in her witness statement.” “There is only one reason that she has taken such a step…it was done to cover up incriminating evidence, there is no other plausible explanation.” – The Rooneys miss court on final day of Wagatha Christie trial. Their lawyer, highlighting the husband and wife had attended the trial throughout so far, said: “They had a long-standing travel arrangement with their four children which was booked in advance by their lawyers.” – Ms Vardy’s lawyer argued Ms Rooney should pay out ‘substantial damages’. In Ms Vardy’s closing submissions, her legal team argued: “A substantial award of damages should be made in this case. “The libel was very serious and was published to a huge number of people. Mrs Vardy has suffered very serious (and continuing) abuse as a result. The defence has concluded in an aggressive manner, including at the trial, greatly aggravating the damage caused.” – Coleen Rooney stands by Wagatha Christie post ‘even more’ at end of trial. Discussing the viral social media post, Ms Rooney’s barrister said: “It is what she believed at the time… and it is what she believes even more so now that we have got to the end of the case.” – Rebekah Vardy “accepts” her agent could have been the source of leaks to the press, her lawyer said. Speaking about Ms Vardy, Mr Tomlinson said: “She does not know to this day what happened, she does not know where this information came from… It is possible, as she now accepts, that the source of the leak could well be Caroline Watt.” “Mrs Vardy has obviously made mistakes. One of the mistakes that she made.. is that she trusted someone she shouldn’t have trusted,” said Mr Tomlinson, referring to Ms Watt. Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 17:36 1652974908 Top moments from the High Court trial The lights are out in court 13 and it is now down to Ms Justice Steyn, veteran of cases on Guantanamo Bay and Saudi arms deals, to decide whether it was in fact………Rebekah Vardy, who leaked Coleen Rooney’s private information to The Sun. Ms Vardy, 39, sued Ms Rooney for defamation after Ms Rooney publicly accused her account of being the source of stories in the tabloid press. The seven-day trial wrapped up on Thursday with closing speeches from both sides. There is now a wait of possibly months before the judge, Ms Justice Steyn, releases her judgement. Here are the top moments from the High Court trial: Holly Bancroft 19 May 2022 16:41

