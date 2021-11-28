Real Madrid host Sevilla this evening, with the visitors looking to keep pace with their rivals at the top of the La Liga table.

Real entered the gameweek atop the standings on 30 points, with Sevilla third on 28, and Carlo Ancelotti’s men are unbeaten in their last eight fixtures.

Sevilla, though, are undefeated in their last nine matches, so will also enter this game high on confidence.

Julen Lopetegui’s players were 2-0 winners against Wolfsburg in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, keeping alive their chances of reaching the knockout rounds, a night before Real thrashed Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 in the competition to advance.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s huge clash.

When is it?

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Sunday 28 November.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What’s the team news?

Dani Ceballos is a long-term absentee for Real Madrid, while the game will likely come just too soon for fellow midfielder Federico Valverde. Further up the pitch, Eden Hazard is also set to just miss out due to illness, and Gareth Bale is not expected back from injury yet.

Sevilla coach Lopetegui, in contrast, should have a full squad to pick from.

Predicted line-ups

Real: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Sevilla: Bounou, Montiel, Kounde, Carlos, Acuna, Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic, Ocampos, El Haddadi, Gomez.

Odds

Real: 7/10

Draw: 16/5

Sevilla: 21/5

Prediction

Real Madrid to edge a competitive contest. Real 2-1 Sevilla.

Source Link Real Madrid vs Sevilla prediction ahead of La Liga fixture tonight