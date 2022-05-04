(Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Manchester City go toe-to-toe once more in the Uefa Champions League, with the semi-final second leg set to determine who will progress to meet Liverpool in this year’s final. The Reds came from two down to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night and book their berth in Paris, a third final in five seasons for Jurgen Klopp’s team. Now they will be watching on with the rest of the world to see if their opponents will be 2018 vanquishers in Kyiv, Real, or the club they’ve battled most closely with domestically over the past three years, in City.

Last week an absolute classic saw the Premier League side edge their Spanish counterparts 4-3 on the night, with Karim Benzema yet again keeping his side in the tie after City had threatened to run riot early on and spurned a host of chances to go three goals clear at one stage. City are currently one point clear at the top of the league, while Real clinched the title over the weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti is seeking a fourth European Cup triumph as manager, with Pep Guardiola looking for his third after finishing as runner-up a year ago. Follow all the live action from Real Madrid vs Man City below:

Show latest update 1651684536 Man City team news No confirmed Manchester City team just yet but expect it around 7pm BST. Any City supporters concerned Pep Guardiola may try to overcomplicate it tonight? The tie hangs in the balance as Liverpool await in the final on 28 May. Dylan Terry 4 May 2022 18:15 1651684351 Real Madrid team news Here is Real Madrid’s team for the game tonight. Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr. Subs: Lunin, Fuidias, Alaba, Vallejo, Asensio, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Mariano, Camavinga. Dylan Terry 4 May 2022 18:12

Source Link Real Madrid vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups as David Alaba misses out through injury